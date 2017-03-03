Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Phillips & Company

March 3, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Phillips and Company, St. Patrick's Day

Kick off the 25th Anniversary of St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations with Y98!

Join Y98’s the Phillips and Company Morning Show starting at 6am on Friday, March 17th at the legendary Helen Fitzgerald’s Grill and Pub off Lindbergh!

You can’t drink all day if you don’t start with breakfast! There will be bagpipers, Irish dancers, green beer, Irish Cocktails, and the Y98 Lemon Lemon Entourage! Listen to live music from Feel Good Inc, DJ Frizzy, and DJ Abell.

Join us all day, all night or just stop by! Everyone is Irish at Helen Fitzgerald’s on St. Patrick’s Day!

