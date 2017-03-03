Adam Wainwright Is One Of The Good Guys

I want to take baseball out of this story. Ok, that’s hard to do, but I guess what I’m trying to say is if you don’t like Adam Wainwright for reasons because of his performance as a pitcher … that’s one thing. However, if you don’t like him as a person, I don’t understand. This guy has done so much for this community and for those in need. It’s hard to root against him. Here’s another story to prove he’s one of the good guys.

Cardinals lefty Ryan Sherriff walks from the condo he’s renting to the ballpark and he also walks to get groceries. On his walk Wednesday morning, a teammate noticed it was Ryan and realized he was the same guy he had seen walking the last couple of days. Adam Wainwright approached Ryan:

“Do you walk here every morning?” “Yeah, every morning I walk,” Sherriff said. “How do you go and get food and stuff?” “I walk. I walk everywhere.” “Do you want a bike?” Wainwright asked. “No, thank you. I appreciate it.” “Do you want a car?” “No, thank you. I appreciate it.” Next thing you know, Ryan gets a call telling him a Nissan Altima rental car had been delivered for him at the ballpark, all expenses paid. “Waino got me a rental car,” Sherriff explained. “I freaked out a little bit. I started crying. I called my mom, and she started crying. Really, I’ve never had that experience. No one has ever done something so nice for me before.” Wainwright considered it a chance to pass on past gestures. When he was a young player, Wainwright came into the clubhouse with the same collared shirts several days in row. Mark Mulder, a teammate at the time, left a box of brand new shirts for him at his locker. “That’s the kind of thing that happened to me when I was younger,” Wainwright said. “Many many many things like that happened to me. You just kind of pass that stuff on.” Sherriff wanted to repay the generosity. With his new Altima nearby, the lefty called up Wainwright’s Twitter page and read the righthander’s bio. In it, “@UncleCharlie50” professes a love for Chick-Fil-A, sweet tea, and barbecue sauce. Sherriff decided he would get a gift bag, a Thank You card, and sign a baseball for Wainwright.

If you’re still not a fan of Adam, maybe you should check your pulse!

