What Your Car Color Says About Your Personality

March 2, 2017 3:28 AM
Filed Under: About, car, color, personality, Phillips & Company, says, what

What does the COLOR of your car say about your personality?

Can people tell what kind of person you are, just by the color of your car? Probably not. But a recent survey found out what other people THINK it says about you.

Here are six car colors, and what people think they say about your personality…

1. A black car makes you seem charming, intelligent, and ambitious. But also selfish.

2. White or silver makes you seem trustworthy.

3. Red makes you seem happy and adventurous, but also angry.

4. Blue makes you seem loyal, kind, and considerate.

5. Tan or brown makes people think you’re grumpy, mean, and boring.

6. A gold car makes you seem greedy and wealthy.

The survey also found men think women in red cars are the sexiest, and women think blue cars are the most attractive for men. The least attractive car color is brown.

