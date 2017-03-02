What Should You Name Your Baby to Become a Future Millionaire?

Some parents-to-be have no problem picking out a name for their unborn baby and some struggle. I was part of the struggle category because I wanted to make sure she loved her name. I hate when I hear people say they hate their name because it’s a direct reflection of their parents. Then I feel bad for the parents because they had a reason why they chose that particular name and to have your child not like it, ughhhhh! I hope Lu loves her name as much as her mommy and daddy do.

If you’re having trouble picking a name, The Sun recently asked the baby-naming site, Nameberry.com, for recommendations on what you should name a boy or girl in order to increase their chances of growing up to become a millionaire or billionaire.

Based on the rankings of the richest people in the world, here are some of the most popular names for male tycoons:

*Bill

*William

*Warren

*Carlos

*Amancio

*Jeff

*Elon

*Mark

*Larry

*Lawrence

And here are the most common names for super-rich women:

*Laurene

*Jacqueline

*Alice

*Christy

*Salma

*Georgina

*Gina

*Yelena

*Iris

*Susanne