A truck gets launched into the air during a police chase.

Some idiot in a stolen truck tried to run from the cops near Shreveport, Louisiana on Tuesday. He hit 115 miles an hour at one point. And it ended when he ran over a spike strip . . . lost control . . . ramped off a hill . . . and got some SERIOUS air.

It looks like he was about 15 feet off the ground. So people are comparing it to “The Dukes of Hazzard”.