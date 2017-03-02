Viral Video: Oprah Thinks She Could Be President

Oprah for President in 2020?

Oprah Winfrey has always laughed off the idea of running for president. But she might not be laughing anymore. In an interview she did back in December that just aired this week, it’s clear that she now thinks she could do it.

Quote, “I actually never considered the question, even the possibility. I just thought . . . ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.'”

Here’s a clip from 1988 where Oprah asks a 42-year-old Donald Trump if he’d ever consider running.

Even though Oprah now believes she CAN be president, that doesn’t mean she WANTS to. In fact, she added, quote, “That won’t be happening.”