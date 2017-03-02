Viral Video: Oprah Thinks She Could Be President

March 2, 2017 2:59 AM
Filed Under: be, Could, Oprah, Phillips & Company, President, thinks

Oprah for President in 2020?

Oprah Winfrey has always laughed off the idea of running for president. But she might not be laughing anymore. In an interview she did back in December that just aired this week, it’s clear that she now thinks she could do it.

Quote, “I actually never considered the question, even the possibility. I just thought . . . ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.'”

Here’s a clip from 1988 where Oprah asks a 42-year-old Donald Trump if he’d ever consider running.

Even though Oprah now believes she CAN be president, that doesn’t mean she WANTS to. In fact, she added, quote, “That won’t be happening.”

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Phillips & Company

Listen Live