Adele gives a female impersonator a once in a lifetime thrill on stage.

Australian concertgoers got two Adeles for the price of one Tuesday night.

At Perth’s Domain Stadium, Adele gave local Adele impersonator Feminem the surprise of her life by inviting her onstage. “I impersonate you professionally for a job,” Feminem told Adele, before showcasing some vocals on a verse of “Rumor Has It”.