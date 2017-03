By now, you have probably seen at least one episode of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette”. There’s no need to be ashamed to admitting to watching. Listen, I use to watch it all the time, but it has just gotten too out of hand for me these last few seasons.

One of my co-workers told me about a new reality show that is similar to “The Bachelor” franchise, but a better fit for my current lifestyle. I introduce you to “The Babysitter”:

LOL!!!!!!!!!