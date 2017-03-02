The Highest Grossing Christian-Themed Movies

March 2, 2017 2:55 AM
The original “Ben-Hur” tops a list of the ’10 Highest Grossing Christian-Themed Movies.’

TheWrap.com has a list of the ’10 Highest Grossing Christian-Themed Movies’.

The site didn’t say how they determined what counted as a ‘Christian-themed’ movie. For example, “Ben-Hur” and “Exodus: Gods and Kings” counted, but “The Ten Commandments”, “The Greatest Story Ever Told”, and the “Chronicles of Narnia” movies weren’t included.

Here’s the Top 10, along with their adjusted gross…

1. “Ben-Hur”, 1959 . . . $611.9 million, or $74 million in 1959 dollars.

2. “The Passion of the Christ”, 2004 . . . $472.3 million, or $370.7 million in 2004.

3. “Noah”, 2014 . . . $102.8 million

4. “Heaven Is for Real”, 2014 . . . $94.4 million

5. “War Room”, 2015 . . . $68.8 million

6. “Exodus: Gods and Kings”, 2014 . . . $66 million

7. “God’s Not Dead”, 2014 . . . $61.8 million

8. “Miracles from Heaven”, 2016 . . . $61.7 million

9. “Son of God”, 2014 . . . $60.7 million

10. “The Nativity Story”, 2006 . . . $44.8 million, or $37.6 million in 2006 dollars.

