Should PEAS and MAYO be pizza toppings?

Should you ever put PEAS and MAYO on a pizza?

The reason we’re even talking about it is because some guy from Albany, Georgia actually made that pizza and tweeted a picture of it with the caption, quote, “Peas and mayonnaise pizza?! Yes please.”

The picture has been retweeted over 1,000 times, but it seems like the guy who posted it is one of the ONLY people who says “Yes please.” The Internet’s general consensus is “NO!”

