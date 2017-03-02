Photo: Are The Strawberries Red?

Here’s the latest internet photo controversy…

It’s been two years since that blue-black-white-gold DRESS blew up online. There have been TONS of confusing “What color is this?” photos that have gone viral since then, and here’s the latest.

A new photo is going around that shows a bowl of strawberries and it asks a simple question: Are they red?

The correct answer is NO. All reds have allegedly been stripped out of the picture, so it’s all different grays. But we THINK they’re red and we see red, because they’re strawberries.

