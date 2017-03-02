Photo: Are The Strawberries Red?

March 2, 2017 3:20 AM
Filed Under: are, Phillips & Company, photo, Red, Strawberries

Here’s the latest internet photo controversy…

It’s been two years since that blue-black-white-gold DRESS blew up online. There have been TONS of confusing “What color is this?” photos that have gone viral since then, and here’s the latest.

A new photo is going around that shows a bowl of strawberries and it asks a simple question: Are they red?

strawberries Photo: Are The Strawberries Red?

The correct answer is NO. All reds have allegedly been stripped out of the picture, so it’s all different grays. But we THINK they’re red and we see red, because they’re strawberries.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live