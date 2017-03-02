Lymphedema Awareness 5K Walk/Run

March 2, 2017 3:03 PM
St. Louis will be hosting the first ever Lymphedema Awareness 5K Walk/Run on March 25th!

St. Louis will be hosting the first ever Lymphedema Awareness 5K walk/run March 25th 2017 at Jefferson Barracks Park, and it will be only the 5th walk of this kind in the USA so far.

Lymphedema is abnormal swelling that can occur in any part of the body if/when the lymphatic system is damaged, compromised, or malfunctions especially if someone has suffered an injury/trauma to an area, has had an infection to an area, or has had lymph nodes removed when they test for cancer.

Click Here to see more or register today!.

Listen Live