Iggy Azalea Addresses Album Delay, will Drop New Track Tomorrow

By Radio.com Staff

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter this afternoon (March 3) to update fans on her much-delayed sophomore album Digital Distortion.

“I felt it was important to say; I know its [sic] been a long wait for my album—SORRY!,” she wrote. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too—I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

2016 saw Azalea end her engagement to NBA player Nick Young amid allegations he had been unfaithful.

“I really appreciate the patience,” she continued. “I’m so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. I’ll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support ❤ IGGY.”

The good news is Iggy fans will get new music tomorrow (Friday, March 3rd). She’ll be including a track from the new album on the Def Jam compilation Direct Deposit.

I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album 'Digital Distortion' on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape. —

You can listen to the song by streaming their playlist tomorrow (March 3) on Spotify. I'll post the direct links to… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

