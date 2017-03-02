Ariana Grande Opens Up about Relationship with Mac Miller

By Robyn Collins

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were first reported to be dating in August of last year and made it official the following month, but as she recently told Cosmo that their relationship goes back much further.

“I met him when I was 19,” she said. “We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

While Grande considers herself fortunate to be in a loving relationship, she said she doesn’t need love to feel good about herself.

“I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me,” she said. “I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete. You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better.”