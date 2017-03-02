Accountants Behind Oscar Flub Now Have Security Guards

The Best Picture announcement that will live in infamy, we now know, was the fault of the Price Waterhouse Coopers accountant who mistakenly handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope. After his name was made public, we had a debate on the morning show – do we mention his name? He was already beating up himself up enough, I said, and he didn’t need the added criticism from THE INTERNET. You’re not doing your job if you don’t mention his name, someone else replied. So we threw it out there, along with millions of other news outlets.

Getting ready to head to the show… pic.twitter.com/9R8XQKAhTa — Martha Ruiz (@MarthaLTRuiz) February 26, 2017

Here’s the problem with our society now: some people don’t just read the name of the person responsible for a mistake and then go about their day. Some people went so far as to post pictures of the accountants’ homes and their personal information. Now the two PwC accountants have been assigned security guards to keep them safe.

On the Red Carpet….. pic.twitter.com/9dxVUlYLQS — Martha Ruiz (@MarthaLTRuiz) February 27, 2017

In this internet age, the whole world comes crashing down on a person when their mistake goes viral. How much does one person have to suffer when they make a mistake before we forgive them?

This has to stop.