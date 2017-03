Uber’s CEO ARGUED with an Uber driver??!!

This video of Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick getting into an argument with an Uber DRIVER is going viral. It happened in San Francisco on Super Bowl Sunday last month.

The driver knew who he was, and started complaining about how he hasn’t made as much money since they dropped their prices. It ends with the CEO swearing at him, and telling him it’s HIS fault.

(WARNING!!! The CEO curses a little in the video.)