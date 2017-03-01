The Hardest Working And Laziest Cities In America

A new study found the hardest working and laziest American cities.

WalletHub.com ranked the 116 biggest cities in the country on how hard working they are using factors like the labor force participation rate, the average hours per week people work, commute times, people with multiple jobs, and volunteer hours.

And the hardest working city is Anchorage, Alaska. Here are the rest of the top 10…

Plano, Texas . . . Cheyenne, Wyoming . . . Virginia Beach, Virginia . . . Irving, Texas . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . San Francisco . . . Corpus Christi, Texas . . . Washington D.C. . . . and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

On the other end of the scale, Burlington, Vermont is the laziest city. Here are the rest of the 10 slacker cities . . .

Detroit . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Providence, Rhode Island . . . Buffalo, New York . . . Columbia, South Carolina . . . Tucson, Arizona . . . Cleveland . . . Fresno, California . . . and Toledo, Ohio.

St. Louis was right in the MIDDLE at 62.

