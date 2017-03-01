According to a new study by “U.S. News & World Report”, the best states to live in are…

“U.S. News & World Report” looked at 68 different stats to figure out the best and worst states to live in. They factored in everything from jobs and infrastructure, to crime and education. And the best state is . . . Massachusetts.

They say it has the best education system . . . the second-best healthcare system . . . and the fifth-best economy.

Here are the top ten states overall . . .

1. Massachusetts.

2. New Hampshire.

3. Minnesota.

4. North Dakota.

5. Washington.

6. Iowa.

7. Utah.

8. Maryland.

9. Colorado.

10. Vermont.

Illinois came in at #29, and Missouri ranks at #37.

Louisiana ranked last, just behind Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and New Mexico.