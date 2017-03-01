Papa John’s “Papa Priority”

Papa John’s will make your pizza even FASTER for a $3 fee??!!

Papa John’s is running a test in a few cities right now where you can pay a $2.99 fee so your pizza gets made FASTER. They’re calling it “Papa Priority.”

Quote, “There might be some situations where you would like your pizza a little faster on busy nights, when there might be a longer wait due to the number of orders at the restaurant.” So for $3, you get to jump the line.

They’re only allowing each location to take FIVE priority orders per day, so it’s not going to turn into an endless cycle of people paying $3 one after another to jump the line.

And there’s no word on if or when they’re going to expand this plan around the country.

Click Here to see more.