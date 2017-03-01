Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Split

March 1, 2017 2:07 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Phillips & Company, split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up after a year together. Even thought they were together at the “Vanity Fair” Oscar party on Sunday.

But a source says they mostly hung out with their own friends . . . quote, “Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando. They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

Their reps issued a statement saying, quote, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.” Which is slightly better than “consciously uncoupling,” right?

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live