Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up after a year together. Even thought they were together at the “Vanity Fair” Oscar party on Sunday.

But a source says they mostly hung out with their own friends . . . quote, “Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando. They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

Their reps issued a statement saying, quote, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.” Which is slightly better than “consciously uncoupling,” right?

