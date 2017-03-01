Do You Eat Toast Like A Normal Person?

Here’s how an average person eats TOAST.

Here are the results from a new Buzzfeed survey on the way the average person eats TOAST…

1. 84% like it moderately toasted. 9% like it very lightly toasted, and 7% like it blackened.

2. 71% say white bread is the best for toast.

3. 83% of people use butter . . . 17% use margarine. And two-thirds of people use a modest amount of either one.

4. When people burn their toast, 41% throw it away . . . 38% try to scrape off the burnt parts . . . and 21% just eat it as-is.

5. And finally, 45% eat it whole . . . 36% cut it into triangles . . . and 16% cut it into two rectangles.

