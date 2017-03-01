Baby Girl on the Way for Andy Grammer!

Andy Grammer is going to be a papa to a baby girl this July!!

Announced exclusively to People, Grammer and his wife Aijia broke the happy news earlier today and are both very excited because it will be the first girl for both sides of the families.

Andy told People, “I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that.’ But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are,” Grammer adds. “It’s sweet.”

Here is how he announced on Instagram… 😍

From the looks of it Grammer is going to be an awesome daddy… 😀

It's family week on the bus and this is @gregkaras_ @laurelynrose daughter getting some beatbox kisses… 📷- @aijiaofficial #cheeks #rollsfordays #UncleAndy A post shared by Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:55pm PDT

My 7 year old cousin Maddie is a rock star… so… look out world. #morristownnewjersey #soldoutNJ #loveher #shesbeingmylittleponyforhalloween #andhervoiceisawesome A post shared by Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) on Oct 18, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

Click here to read the full interview!