Baby Girl on the Way for Andy Grammer!

March 1, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Andy Grammer, baby daddy, its a girl

Andy Grammer is going to be a papa to a baby girl this July!!

Announced exclusively to People, Grammer and his wife Aijia broke the happy news earlier today and are both very excited because it will be the first girl for both sides of the families.

Andy told People, “I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that.’ But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are,” Grammer adds. “It’s sweet.”

Here is how he announced on Instagram… 😍

From the looks of it Grammer is going to be an awesome daddy… 😀

Click here to read the full interview! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live