Mike Piazza wanted to call out St. Louis for our poor food selection, leave it to one of our  St. Louis celebrities to set him straight.

Nelly happened to bump into Mike Piazza recently and call him out on Twitter. Watch the clip below:

STL look who the hell I found.!!! I'm last person he wanted to see.!He BEEN APOLOGIZING ALLNIGHT I will be bringing him to eat in LOU. pic.twitter.com/VBnTDCC6oB — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) February 28, 2017

As Nelly would say he is from the Lou and he is proud!