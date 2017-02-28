Warning Signs Of A Nervous Breakdown

February 28, 2017 2:50 AM
Here are some signs you might be on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

A therapist recently posted a list online of eight signs you’re on the verge of a nervous breakdown. If only a few of them apply, you might just be a little stressed out. But if they ALL sound way too familiar, you may need to take this seriously…

1. You have escape fantasies. Like you want to pick up and leave everything behind.

2. You feel like you have no downtime. Which is common if you have kids. But it can also be a sign of anxiety and depression.

3. You struggle to make simple decisions. It might be because your body’s producing too much of the stress hormone cortisol.

4. You’ve stopped socializing completely. You don’t even WANT to, because you’re too overwhelmed with everything else. So it feels like work.

5. You can’t sleep. It’s a classic sign of anxiety and depression.

6. You’re having panic attacks. Obviously it’s a sign you’re dealing with major anxiety.

7. You’re self-sabotaging. A common example is going out drinking when you know you have to wake up early. Stress-eating is another one.

8. It feels like you keep failing at everything. Which probably isn’t true. But if you feel like you’re constantly failing at work AND at home, you might be depressed.

