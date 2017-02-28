Viral Video: Judge Has No Time For Clowns

Watch a judge remove two people from her court and sentence them both to 93 DAYS for contempt.

Judge Qiana Lillard was sentencing DUI driver Amanda Kosal when she was forced to eject a man and woman from her courtroom gallery. “I don’t know who he is, but whoever can sit here in a tragic moment like this and laugh and smile when somebody has lost a family member.” The judge said,

“I understand you are upset because your loved one is going to prison, but guess what, she’s going to prison for the choices she made,”

“These people are here grieving, saddened because a senseless act took away a loved one and you all are sitting around here like it’s a joke. Not in courtroom 502, not today and not any other day.”

As the woman was led away, she appeared to talk back to the judge, “Oh my mouth? Your mouth got you 93 days,” she said.

Click Here to see more.