Viral Video: 1964 Oscars Envelope Mistake

February 28, 2017 2:55 AM
Like Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, Sammy Davis Jr. announced the wrong winner at the Oscars in 1964.

In 964, Sammy Davis Jr. got the wrong envelope just like Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. He presented the Oscar for Best Music Score to John Addison for “Tom Jones”, when in reality, it was supposed to go to Andre Previn for “Irma La Douce”.

He ealized the mistake, and said, quote, “They gave me the wrong envelope . . . Wait till the NAACP hears about this!” They brought out the RIGHT envelope, and Sammy put on his reading glasses and joked, quote, “I ain’t gonna make no mistake this time, baby.”

