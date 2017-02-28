Video: Meet Adoptable Ellen

Jill Devine February 28, 2017 1:15 PM By Jill Devine
Welcome to Rescue Me!  If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet GuardiansEach week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Ellen is a one-year-old puppy who is learning new tricks everyday. She has already mastered things like sit and touch, but now she’s looking for a forever family to really show her how to play with toys. She loves to wrestle with one of her foster siblings and then wants to just cuddle up and watch a movie.

