The States Where People Are Most Likely To Live In Their Entire Lives

What states are people MOST likely to live in for their entire lives?

A new study found the percentage of people living in every state who were born there.

And more than three-quarters of the people living in Louisiana, Michigan, and Ohio right now were born there.

There are 10 states where more than 69% of the people currently living there were also born there: Louisiana . . . Michigan . . . Ohio . . . Pennsylvania . . . Mississippi . . . Wisconsin . . . Iowa . . . Alabama . . . West Virginia . . . and Kentucky.

On the other end of the scale, only 26% of people living in Nevada were born there.

The 10 states with the smallest percentage of people who were born there are: Nevada . . . Florida . . . Arizona . . . Wyoming . . . Alaska . . . New Hampshire . . . Colorado . . . Delaware . . . Oregon . . . and Maryland.

