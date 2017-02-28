Photo: Oscars Not Dead In Memoriam Costume Designer

The Oscars used a photo of a NOT DEAD costume designer in their “In Memoriam” segment Sunday night??!!

Sunday night, the Oscars made a mistake in the “In Memoriam” segment by featuring a photo of a person who’s STILL ALIVE. She’s an Australian producer, and she says she’s “alive and well.”

janet Photo: Oscars Not Dead In Memoriam Costume Designer

Her name was correct in the montage, but the photo was NOT.

They showed Jan Chapman, a producer who’s still with us. She says, quote, “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson . . . It is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer.”

They also snubbed some dead people, including Garry Shandling, Robert Vaughn, and Doris Roberts.

