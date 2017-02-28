Photo: Oscars Not Dead In Memoriam Costume Designer

The Oscars used a photo of a NOT DEAD costume designer in their “In Memoriam” segment Sunday night??!!

Sunday night, the Oscars made a mistake in the “In Memoriam” segment by featuring a photo of a person who’s STILL ALIVE. She’s an Australian producer, and she says she’s “alive and well.”

Her name was correct in the montage, but the photo was NOT.

They showed Jan Chapman, a producer who’s still with us. She says, quote, “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson . . . It is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer.”

They also snubbed some dead people, including Garry Shandling, Robert Vaughn, and Doris Roberts.