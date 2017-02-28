Oscar Tourist: Registered Sex Offender

Yep, “Gary from Chicago” who kissed Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman on the hand is a convicted sex offender. Gary Allen Coe has spent over half of his life in prison!

Crazy! He was convicted of attempted rape in Illinois and went to jail for it.

“I spent this afternoon laughing and crying with Gary and Vicky,” public defender Karen Nash posted Monday on Facebook. “For those of you who missed it, I spent years working on Gary’s case. He got a life sentence for stealing perfume in 1997, and we finally won release this year. He got out on Friday, and was sight seeing with his lovely fiancé Vicky. If you watched the Oscars, you know the rest.”

Coe had previously been busted for attempted rape as a teenager, according to his lawyer, public defender Karen Nash, on Facebook, and then for grand theft in 1994.

The sex-assault arrest was enough to land him on California’s Megan’s Law registry, Nash said. The other two minor arrests gave him his “Draconian” sentence, she said.

Coe was released Thursday after being resentenced earlier this year under California’s newly implemented Proposition 36. He had entered Corcoran State Prison in October 1994 for grand theft exceeding $400, was paroled in October 1996 and then earned a three-strikes 25-to-life sentence in early 1997 when he was convicted of petty theft with violent priors after stealing from a South Bay Robinson’s-May store on New Year’s Eve 1996.