The Westhaven PTA is having a Glo Bingo event on Friday, March 10th.

The Westhaven PTA is having a Glo Bingo event. It is Friday, March 10 at Bel-Air bowl in Belleville. Doors open 6, bingo starts at 7:30.

Advanced tickets can be bought online by contacting westhavenbingo@yahoo.com, or for $25 at the door. We have over $1,000 in cash prizes, plus some incredible raffle prizes!