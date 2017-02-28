Watch Ed Sheeran & Roots Perform ‘Shape of You’ with Toy Instruments

By Annie Reuter

Ed Sheeran has reinterpreted “Shape of You,” yet again—this time with classroom instruments. The pop star performed the song on The Tonight Show on Monday (Feb. 27) and Jimmy Fallon and The Roots were happy to help him present his unique take on the single from his upcoming album Divide.

While Sheeran still sang lead, he also assisted on percussion with a banana shaker in hand while Fallon jammed on a Casio keyboard. The members of the Roots sang backing vocals and also played xylophone, kazoo, tambourine, ukulele and various other children’s instruments.

Divide will be released on March 3.

Watch the performance below: