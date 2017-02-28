Ed Sheeran Drops New Track ‘Eraser’

By Amanda Wicks

Ed Sheeran is helping SBTV celebrate its 10th anniversary with an exclusive video of his new single “Eraser.”

Sheeran shared how it had been seven years since SBTV first uploaded one of his videos. “Which started my career properly,” he added.

In a sepia-toned video, Sheeran plays an extended acoustic version of “Eraser.” Even though the video is edited into several different shots, Sheeran performed the whole song in only one take. At the end, when a man off camera tells him that, he smirks shyly and replies “Cool” before walking off the set.

“Eraser” appears on Sheeran’s forthcoming album ÷ (pronounced divide), which arrives March 3rd.