Weird Side Effect of Acetaminophen

This is freaky, but I believe it. In some people, Acetaminophen reduces your empathy for the pain of others.

These findings were on a popular doctor’s blog, called Psy Blog. Acetaminophen is an ingredient in over 600 different medications, including being the main one in Tylenol. The blog doesn’t list exact studies or statistics though, so take it with a grain of salt.

The painkiller does not just kill pain, it can make patients less aware of the problems of the people around you. I’ve felt somewhat like this before, but I thought it was just me.

Have you ever felt this or, I guess, NOT felt this from Tylenol?