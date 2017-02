Here’s what’s inside a Stretch Armstrong doll.

This video called “What’s Inside Stretch Armstrong” was the top-trending thing on YouTube over the weekend. It’s by a father and son in Utah, who run a YouTube page called “What’s Inside,” where they basically just cut random stuff open.

If you don’t remember, Stretch Armstrong was a popular toy in the ’70s, and again in the ’90s. Apparently they were filled with some sort of extremely sticky, clear goo.