Viral Video: The 2017 Razzie Winners

Here’s all the winners of this year’s Razzies Awards.

The Razzies got a little POLITICAL this year. On Saturday, they announced the winners…

Worst Picture: “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Actor: Dinesh D’Souza, as himself-slash-the narrator in “Hillary’s America”

Worst Actress: The ‘actress’ who plays Hillary Clinton in “Hillary’s America”. Her name is Rebekah Turner.

Worst Supporting Actor: Jesse Eisenberg, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Worst Supporting Actress: Kristen Wiig, “Zoolander 2”

Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Worst Screen Combo: Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill for “Batman v Superman”

Worst Director: Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley for “Hillary’s America”

Worst Screenplay: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, written by Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer

Razzie Redeemer Award: Mel Gibson . . . who was nominated for Best Director this year, after the

Razzies nominated him for Worst Supporting Actor two years ago for “The Expendables 3”.