The Oscar Winners For 2017

Here’s your complete Oscars winners list.
Here’s who won the Oscar last night…
Best Picture: “Moonlight”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia”
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”
Best Actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”
Best Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America”
Best Documentary (Short Subject): “The White Helmets”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Moonlight”
Best Original Screenplay: “Manchester By the Sea”
Best Foreign Film: “The Salesman” (Iran)
Best Film Editing: “Hacksaw Ridge”
Best Costume Design: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad”
Best Visual Effects: “The Jungle Book”
Best Sound Mixing: “Hacksaw Ridge”
Best Sound Editing: “Arrival”
Best Production Design: “La La Land”
Best Cinematography: “La La Land”
Best Original Score: “La La Land”
Best Original Song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”
Best Short Film (Animated): “Piper”
Best Short Film (Live Action): “Sing”
Click Here to see more.