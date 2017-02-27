The Oscar Winners For 2017

Here’s your complete Oscars winners list.

Here’s who won the Oscar last night…

Best Picture: “Moonlight”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia”

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”

Best Actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Best Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America”

Best Documentary (Short Subject): “The White Helmets”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Moonlight”

Best Original Screenplay: “Manchester By the Sea”

Best Foreign Film: “The Salesman” (Iran)

Best Film Editing: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Best Costume Design: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad”

Best Visual Effects: “The Jungle Book”

Best Sound Mixing: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Best Sound Editing: “Arrival”

Best Production Design: “La La Land”

Best Cinematography: “La La Land”

Best Original Score: “La La Land”

Best Original Song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Best Short Film (Animated): “Piper”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “Sing”

