The Backstreet Boys Go To Therapy Together

Jill Devine February 27, 2017 11:27 AM By Jill Devine
The Backstreet Boys have revealed that group therapy is their secret to staying together as a band for more than two decades.

“It’s like a marriage,”  Kevin Richardson tells Entertainment Tonight.

Backstreet is certainly back, alright.

“We go to counseling,” Nick Carter added.  “We talk things out.  It’s so funny — as time goes on, the issues kind of add up.  But it’s like family.”

The boys are preparing for their upcoming “Larger Than Life” residency gig in Las Vegas.  It kicks off this Wednesday.

Time out – did I know the boys were doing a residency in Las Vegas?  Did this announcement happen before my maternity leave and all my brain cells are dead OR did this get announced while I was on maternity leave?  Regardless, I don’t remember hearing about this lol!
