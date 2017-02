Check out a photo of a divorced couple splitting up their Beanie Babies in court!

A photo just surfaced online that was taken in a court room in Las Vegas in 1999 of a divorced couple splitting up their BEANIE BABIES. Their huge collection is on the floor of the courtroom, and they’re picking which ones they want to keep, one-by-one.

The collection was worth thousands of dollars at the time, but now, it’s probably worth more like TENS of dollars.

