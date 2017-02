A 5-foot-9 basketball player ran through a defender’s legs!

Nate Robinson played for eight different NBA teams between 2005 and 2015. Now a video of him playing a game in the NBA’s D-League on Saturday is going viral.

He’s 5-foot-9, and was being guarded by a guy named Edy Tavares, who’s 7-foot-3. So he got by him by ducking down and running through his LEGS.