Oxford Dictionary’s New Words

Oxford just announced a bunch of new ridiculous words they’re adding to their dictionary.

1. cat lady, “an older woman who lives alone with a large number of cats, to which she is thought to be obsessively devoted.”

2. craptacular, “remarkably poor or disappointing.”

3. drink the haterade, “indulge in excessively negative, critical, or resentful behavior.”

4. drunk text, “a text message sent while drunk, typically embarrassing or foolish.”

5. jelly, “jealous.”

6. sausage party, “an event or group in which the majority of the participants are male.”

7. squad goals, “a person or thing seen as a model to aspire to or emulate, especially with one’s friends.”

8. yas, “expressing great pleasure or excitement.”

