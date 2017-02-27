Watch John Legend’s Amazing Oscars Performance of ‘City of Stars’

He was introduced by the 'La La Land' co-stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. February 27, 2017 6:46 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Anyone who turned off the 89th Academy Awards at about the two-hour mark missed some pretty great moments—not including the now-legendary  ‘La La Land’ Best Picture” flub. Still, the movie got plenty of love, including a beautiful performance of the film’s Oscar-winning song “City of Stars” by John Legend.

The performer was introduced by the film’s co-stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and the stage was set up to resemble scenes from the film as Legend’s vocals rang out. Soon, it was just Legend and his piano, as he sang the beautiful, melancholy number in his inimitable voice.

As the song reached the climax, Legend was joined by numerous dancers, some moving across the stage, others dangling from stage wires in front of a star-filled background.

Soon after Legend’s breathtaking performance, “City of Stars” won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Watch Legend’s performance here:

 

