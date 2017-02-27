Fun Date Night Idea

February 27, 2017 6:01 PM By Paul Cook

This could be great, especially if you are looking to step away from the usual dinner and a movie. Also, it will get your guy more engaged in the moment.

Organize a THREE-event competition for two. Choose 3 activities you can do nearby where you and your partner are equally skilled, or equally awful, like a game of darts or pool at your local dive bar, a karaoke sing-off, or dodge ball at a trampoline park.

Also, grab a small appetizer at all three places, if they have them.

According to Women’s World magazine this idea is creating closeness, comedy and it wakes up your libido.

A little healthy competition is perfect for getting me interested, and doing it together makes a perfect excuse to get closer.

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live