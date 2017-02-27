Fun Date Night Idea

This could be great, especially if you are looking to step away from the usual dinner and a movie. Also, it will get your guy more engaged in the moment.

Organize a THREE-event competition for two. Choose 3 activities you can do nearby where you and your partner are equally skilled, or equally awful, like a game of darts or pool at your local dive bar, a karaoke sing-off, or dodge ball at a trampoline park.

Also, grab a small appetizer at all three places, if they have them.

According to Women’s World magazine this idea is creating closeness, comedy and it wakes up your libido.

A little healthy competition is perfect for getting me interested, and doing it together makes a perfect excuse to get closer.