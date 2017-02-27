Feel Good Story: A Stranger Helping A Stranger

There’s a story going viral about East St. Louis and it’s a positive story for a change!!!!!

Dr. Bill Daily is a heart surgeon here in St. Louis and he was on his way to a surgery last Friday night when he hit a pothole and blew a tire. He was driving his Mercedes and it happened in East St. Louis, which you and I both know has a bad reputation.

Dr. Daily pulled into a gas station and a construction worker from East St. Louis named Mike Austin happened to be pouring a concrete wall. Mike overheard him talking to someone about how his patient was already prepped for surgery, and he needed to get there fast. So without hesitating, Mike offered to drive him and he refused to take any money for it.

The surgery took about three hours and went well. After it was over, Bill went back to get his car in the middle of the night and the owner of the gas station helped change his tire for free.

The Belleville News-Democrat has the full story.

I love feel good stories on Mondays!