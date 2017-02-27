Camila Cabello Wants Body Enhancement for Her Birthday

Camila Cabello will turn twenty-years-old on March 3rd and today she let fans know her birthday wish.

“For my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger,” the former Fifth Harmony singer tweeted. “Just a little.”

Friend and duet partner Shawn Mendes was quick to weigh in replying to Cabello’s tweet “@amilacabello97 you’re beautiful the way you are though.”

