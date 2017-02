A Venezuelan skier NEVER got to practice on snow??!!

A skier from Venezuela got to compete on snow for the first time the other day at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway. His name is Adrian Solano, and he wanted to be a cross-country skier, but there’s no snow in Venezuela.

So he used wheels to practice, and didn’t try it on snow until he got to Norway. He was in two events . . . only finished one of them . . . and came in dead last.