St. Louisans To Root For At This Sunday’s Oscars!

Haven’t seen any of the films up for Best Picture this year at the Oscars? Or maybe you can’t decide for whom to root this Sunday? Well, if we told you that two St. Louisans are up for Best Picture would that help?

It turns out that we have a couple of Executive Producers who are both vying for Best Picture:

Kimberly Steward not only grew up in St. Louis (and attended Webster University), but she could become the first black woman to win Best Picture, because she is one of the Executive Producers of “Manchester By The Sea”. Should the film win Best Picture, she’ll be one of the producers up on stage (along with Matt Damon) accepting the award.