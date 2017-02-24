St. Louisans To Root For At This Sunday’s Oscars!

February 24, 2017 9:14 AM
Haven’t seen any of the films up for Best Picture this year at the Oscars? Or maybe you can’t decide for whom to root this Sunday? Well, if we told you that two St. Louisans are up for Best Picture would that help?

It turns out that we have a couple of Executive Producers who are both vying for Best Picture:

  • Kimberly Steward not only grew up in St. Louis (and attended Webster University), but she could become the first black woman to win Best Picture, because she is one of the Executive Producers of “Manchester By The Sea”. Should the film win Best Picture, she’ll be one of the producers up on stage (along with Matt Damon) accepting the award.
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Producers Josh Godfrey, Lauren Beck, Kimberly Steward, Jason Ropell and Matt Damon attend the "Manchester by the Sea" premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

  • Michael Beugg is one of the Executive Producers of “La La Land”. He’s also a SLU High grad, and holds producer credits on other Oscar-nominated films “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Up In The Air”, which as you remember was mostly filmed in St. Louis. “La La Land” is nominated for a record-tying 14 Oscars, and could set a record for the most Oscar wins (the current record is 11 wins, set by “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” and the original “Ben-Hur”).
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Executive producer Michael Beugg attends Paramount Pictures' "Men, Women & Children" premiere at Directors Guild Of America on September 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

