PHOTOS: P!nk Hasn’t Lost Her Baby Weight Because She’s A HUMAN BEING!!!

Gotta love Pink for keeping it real. Too often women are shown unrealistic ideals from Hollywood on what it’s like to LOOK like a new mom. Here are just a few headlines about celebs dropping the baby weight:

Ali Fedotowsky Got Her Best Body Ever After Having a Baby (US Weekly) Celebrity Secrets to Losing Baby Weight (People) DRAYA MICHELE: I DROPPED BABY WEIGHT IN 3 WEEKS … (TMZ)



Aside from the fact that I had to look up who Draya Michele IS (Basketball Wives, FYI), let’s just stop right now. It’s not normal, or even healthy for you and your baby, to immediately drop that baby weight. Hollywood has pressured women to leave the hospital weighing less than they did before they got pregnant, and that pressure has now trickled down to every woman.

Pink is calling B.S. on it all, and has been posting on Instagram since the birth of her son Jameson:

Totally normal.

A little over two weeks later, and she’s losing a healthy amount of weight. She also admits that she still has 30 pounds left to lose:

Commitment #5down30togo A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:31am PST

Kudos to Pink for being open and honest about how the struggle is real.