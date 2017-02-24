Photo: The Newest Oreo Flavor

The newest Oreo flavor will have EXPLODING candies in the cream??!!

Oreo is releasing ANOTHER new flavor.

The next limited-edition flavor is called FIREWORK OREOS, and they look like plain old regular Oreos, but with a slight twist: Little red and blue exploding candies like Pop Rocks are mixed in with the cream.

As far as we can tell, they aren’t ACTUALLY Pop Rocks, since the package just calls them, quote, “popping candy.” There’s no word on when they could come out, but based on the “Firework” thing, we’re guessing it’ll be around July 4th.

