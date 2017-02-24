Photo: The Newest Oreo Flavor

February 24, 2017 2:54 AM
Filed Under: flavor, newest, oreo, Phillips & Company, photo

The newest Oreo flavor will have EXPLODING candies in the cream??!!

Oreo is releasing ANOTHER new flavor.

The next limited-edition flavor is called FIREWORK OREOS, and they look like plain old regular Oreos, but with a slight twist: Little red and blue exploding candies like Pop Rocks are mixed in with the cream.

oreos Photo: The Newest Oreo Flavor

As far as we can tell, they aren’t ACTUALLY Pop Rocks, since the package just calls them, quote, “popping candy.” There’s no word on when they could come out, but based on the “Firework” thing, we’re guessing it’ll be around July 4th.

Click Here to see more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live