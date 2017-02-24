Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke of ‘Tampering’ with Court Order

By Hayden Wright

Robin Thicke and ex-wife Paula Patton’s bitter custody dispute continues to play out publicly: Yesterday, media obtained a court filing in which Patton makes new allegations against Thicke. Her attorneys claim the “Blurred Lines” singer “tampered” with a court order and tried to get her arrested in front of their 6-year-old son.

“Mr. Thicke’s egregious, premeditated and unlawful domestic violence has terrorized [Patton and their son]” claim the documents, according to Billboard.

The filing also alleges Thicke took the couple’s designated CPS case worker to an expensive sushi dinner while the case was in progress. Patton gained sole custody of their son as of January 26, when she filed for a temporary restraining order and brought allegations of abuse during their marriage to light.

A January 19 incident at Patton’s mother’s home turned into a heated altercation, she claims. The boy was being interviewed by authorities: When asked to leave, Thicke allegedly refused and banged on the door until police were called. Thicke has denied the abuse allegations.

According to Billboard, Patton is seeking a five-year restraining order against Thicke.